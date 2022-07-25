China approves first homegrown antiviral pill to combat Covid-19

People queueing to get tested for Covid-19 in Shenzhen, China, on July 22, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
11 min ago

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China approved its first homegrown Covid antiviral, as regulators cleared a medicine from Genuine Biotech that was previously used to treat HIV.

The National Medical Products Administration gave the nod to Azvudine from the Henan-based drug company for adults with normal symptoms under an emergency use authorisation, according to a statement by the agency on Monday (July 25).

The drug will compete with Pfizer's Paxlovid, which was approved in China in February shortly before the country experienced its worst outbreak of the pandemic.

Adding a homemade therapy to the country's existing arsenal of vaccines to fight the virus could help China transition to life beyond Covid Zero.

Liang Wannian, the head of a National Health Commission expert panel, said in April that victory over the virus would require effective vaccines, treatments and mild variants.

Azvudine's clearance comes before a decision on Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co.'s medicine, which was submitted in May.

The company said its VV116 Covid drug met the primary endpoint of a phase 3 study, though it didn't release detailed data.

More On This Topic
Beijing scraps Covid-19 tracking bracelets following backlash
China's snap Covid-19 lockdown crimps beachside business, strands tourists
Related Stories
Tackling S'pore's new Covid-19 wave: 10 ways to keep you and your loved ones safe
As Omicron subvariants power a Covid-19 infection surge, world govts keep calm and carry on
askST: Should you wait for new Covid-19 vaccines before taking your booster?
You can get flu and Covid-19 at the same time, say health experts
Before and after: Life in S'pore 100 days since Covid-19 curbs lifted
Covid-19 pandemic report card: Did Singapore pass?
I proposed to my husband, married in Canada and caught Covid-19 on my honeymoon
Experts urge ventilation in public spaces in war against Covid-19
Japan's secret to taming the coronavirus is peer pressure
2 homemade egg tofu recipes to beat Covid-19 blues and whet the appetite

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top