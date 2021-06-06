China approves emergency use of Sinovac jab for kids aged 3 to 17

BEIJING • China has approved emergency use of Sinovac Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine in those aged between three and 17.

China's mass vaccination drive, which administered 723.5 million doses as at Thursday, is currently open only to those aged 18 and above.

When Sinovac's vaccine will be offered to younger groups depends on health authorities formulating China's inoculation strategies, its chairman Yin Weidong told state TV on Friday.

Mr Yin said minors have lower priority for vaccination against the coronavirus compared with the elderly, who face higher risk of severe symptoms after infection.

Preliminary results from phase one and two clinical trials showed the vaccine could trigger immune response in three-to 17-year-old participants, and most adverse reactions were mild.

