China anti-graft watchdog calls for curbs on business drinking

BEIJING • China should reduce business drinking and replace it with "correct values", the Communist Party's anti-corruption watchdog said in a commentary on a sexual assault case involving staff of Alibaba Group Holding.

Some "under the table rules" such as forced drinking for business purposes may lead to crimes, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in an article posted in the Opinion section of its website. Those who violated laws in the Alibaba case will be punished strictly, the commentary said.

China has moved in recent weeks to clamp down on a host of sectors seen as contributing to societal problems that the Communist Party is seeking to fix, particularly ahead of a once-in-five-year party congress next year at which President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a third term.

Chinese tech giant Alibaba had fired a manager accused of rape, moving to contain the fallout after an employee's account of her ordeal went viral on social media and ignited fierce debate about rampant sexism across China's tech industry.

The sexual assault allegations, first reported by the employee on Aug 2, have unearthed systemic challenges with the firm's mechanisms, chief executive officer Daniel Zhang said in an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News.

The incident involved several Alibaba executives and an external client during a night of heavy drinking on a work trip in the country's north-east. It highlighted pervasive mistreatment of female workers in firms in China, where the #MeToo movement has thus far failed to take off as widely as in Silicon Valley or elsewhere.

The commentary by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection highlighted the pressure that employees face if they do not drink at company outings.

"If you don't drink it, it's regarded as not giving face to the leader, ignoring the 'rules'," the commentary said. "In order to avoid encountering bullying and isolation, affecting future prospects, many people have to give in or get involved, and it is difficult to resist."

China's premium distillers have been closely following government rules to avoid attention from China's regulators, instead of pursuing ambitious growth. For example, it has been several years since Moutai raised the factory-gate price of its core baijiu product Feitian, which has stayed at 969 yuan (S$203) a half-litre for three years.

It also increased direct sales after regulators condemned distributors who would hoard stock and bid up the price.

"The government has strict policies to require self discipline and strict obedience to laws for those gathering around a drinking table," said Mr Peng Hong, head of Guangdong Liquor Association.

"This should be just an individual case and is not expected to have a significant impact on the industry as the market has a consensus that they should behave well when drinking, otherwise, they will be punished."

BLOOMBERG