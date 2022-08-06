China announces sanctions on Pelosi

BEIJING • China announced sanctions on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over her trip to Taiwan this week, making her the highest-ranking US official designated for penalties by Beijing.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced the unspecified sanctions against Mrs Pelosi and her immediate family in response to her "vicious" and "provocative" actions.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying told a regular news briefing that tensions over Taiwan this week had been "entirely caused by Speaker Pelosi and US politicians".

China did not specify what the sanctions entailed, but previous measures have restricted individuals from entering China, Hong Kong or Macau, or doing business there. Such curbs are likely to be largely symbolic for Mrs Pelosi.

The United States summoned Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang to the White House to lodge a protest against Chinese military actions it called irresponsible and at odds with maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, national security spokesman John Kirby said yesterday.

"We also made clear that the United States is prepared for what Beijing chooses to do. We will not seek and do not want a crisis," Mr Kirby said. "At the same time, we will not be deterred from operating in the seas and skies of the Western Pacific, consistent with international law, as we have for decades - supporting Taiwan and defending a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said yesterday that it had summoned the ambassador for Japan and a Canadian diplomat in Beijing on Thursday over an "erroneous" Group of Seven (G-7) nations statement on Taiwan, and also made complaints to European Union envoys.

In the G-7 statement issued on Wednesday, the foreign ministers said "there is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait".

China's Vice-Foreign Minister Deng Li on Thursday called in Japanese Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi as well as European envoys from other G-7 members and made solemn representations to them over the statement.

Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Xie Feng also summoned Canadian diplomat Jim Nickel on Thursday and urged Canada to "immediately correct its mistakes" on the issue of Taiwan or "bear all consequences".

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS