China and world must coexist: Wang Qishan

BEIJING • China and the rest of the world must coexist, Vice-President Wang Qishan said yesterday, in an indirect jab at the United States, with which Beijing is trying to resolve a bitter trade war.

Top representatives of the world's two biggest economies are seeking to resume talks to resolve their year-long trade dispute, which has seen the two countries place increasingly harsh tariffs on each other's imports.

The Trump administration has accused China of engaging in unfair trade practices that discriminate against US firms, forced technology transfers and intellectual property rights theft.

Beijing has denied all the charges.

"China's development can't shut out the rest of the world. The world's development can't shut out China," Mr Wang told the World Peace Forum at Beijing's elite Tsinghua University.

He also warned against "protectionism in the name of national security", without mentioning the US, and urged major powers to make greater contributions to world peace.

China has also been angered by US sanctions against tech giant Huawei Technologies over national security concerns.

In his speech, Mr Wang, who is extremely close to Chinese President Xi Jinping and rarely speaks in public, reiterated China's commitment to opening up.

"Large countries must assume their responsibilities and set an example, make more contributions to global peace and stability, and broaden the path of joint development," he said.

Vice-Foreign Minister Le Yucheng later told the forum that the US should not blame China for the problems it is facing.

"Viewing China as the enemy is not a rational action," the foreign ministry quoted him as saying.

The two sides have communicated by telephone since last month's summit of Group of 20 major nations in Japan, at which US President Donald Trump and Mr Xi agreed to resume trade talks.

Discussions broke down in May, after US officials accused China of pulling back from commitments previously made in the text of an agreement that negotiators said was nearly finished.

