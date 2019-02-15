China Airlines pilot strike affects over 20,000 passengers

TAIPEI • A pilot strike since last Friday has forced Taiwan carrier China Airlines (CAL) to cancel more than 100 flights, affecting over 20,000 passengers.

The island's main gateway, Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, said 24 flights were cancelled yesterday because of the strike, affecting 3,586 passengers, the Central News Agency (CNA) reported.

Among the flights cancelled were several operating the Taipei-Singapore route, as well as services to Singapore and Surabaya. Flights from Taiwan to Hong Kong as well as destinations in Europe and America were also affected, Xinhua news agency reported.

CAL reached an initial agreement with the Pilots Union Taoyuan, which organised the strike, to improve flight conditions after nearly 11 hours of negotiation on Wednesday. But the strike will continue until they reach a complete agreement, said the union's standing director Chen Pei-pei.

The two sides agreed to continue negotiations this week.

The strike began after CAL had allegedly ignored the union's request concerning fatigued pilots. Many of the airline's pilots have complained about the hours on long-distance flights, with representatives demanding that more pilots to be deployed for health and flight safety, Xinhua said.

More than 600 pilots from the union have taken part in the strike, according to the union.

The union also requested transparent co-pilot training and promotion, no coercion of union members and replacement of the airline manager in charge of labour relations, Xinhua said.

According to The China Post, the union wants CAL to halve the ratio of foreign pilots from the current 10 per cent to 5 per cent within the next three years, stop recruiting new ones and bar foreign co-pilots from promotion training.

CAL employs more than 1,300 pilots, of which 124 are foreign. The airline said not hiring foreign pilots and not allowing foreign co-pilots to join promotion training could constitute employment discrimination.

CNA said the pilot union and CAL have reached a consensus on the recruitment of foreign pilots, with the airline agreeing to plan within two years to hire foreign nationals only as co-pilots, and to cease hiring foreign pilots except under special conditions.

Should a pilot shortage arise, the carrier has agreed to hire Taiwanese rather than foreign pilots if they were equally qualified. However, this would not apply to foreign nationals residing in Taiwan.

The airline also agreed to prioritise Taiwanese nationals if they perform as well as foreign pilots in promotion training, and that the number of Taiwanese pilots should not be lower than that of foreigners during each round of promotions, according to CNA.