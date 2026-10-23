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China aims to stabilise number of new births with policy support

The State Council’s pledges are a sign that policymakers are concerned about the strain a shrinking and ageing population could put on the country’s social insurance system and overall economic growth.

BEIJING – China should offer more support to families to stabilise the number of new births, the Cabinet said, as policymakers seek to address the country’s population decline and record-low birth rate.

The government should refine policies including those related to marriage, childbirth, child-rearing and education, and optimise taxation, social security and housing to build a “fertility-friendly society”, the State Council, or Cabinet, said at a meeting on Oct 23 , according to a readout aired by state TV.

China’s population fell for a fourth consecutive year in 2025, and experts have warned that it could decline further.

The State Council’s pledges are a sign that policymakers are concerned about the strain a shrinking and ageing population could put on the country’s social insurance system and overall economic growth, which has been weighed down by weak domestic consumer demand.

“Population is the foundational condition for economic and social development,” officials said in the meeting, calling for efforts so that “high-quality population development” could better support “high-quality economic and social development”.

The authorities have in recent years stepped up fiscal support for boosting births, including rolling out a nationwide childcare subsidy programme and waiving or cutting pre-school tuition fees.

The Cabinet meeting also called for making basic public services more equal, echoing the government’s moves to reform a decades-long household registration system so that workers who migrated from rural farms to cities can access more urban public services, including enrolling their children in public schools in the city. REUTERS