China aims for modest GDP growth of over 6%

China has set an annual gross domestic product (GDP) target of over 6 per cent for this year despite continuing global uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figure defied economists' prediction that there would be no growth target.

In presenting his yearly work report yesterday at the opening of China's top annual legislative meeting, Premier Li Keqiang said the target took into account the country's economic recovery.

China's GDP grew by 2.3 per cent last year despite the devastating effects of the pandemic, making it the only major economy in the world to report an expansion.

"A target of over 6 per cent will enable all of us to devote full energy to promoting reform, innovation, and high-quality development," said Mr Li at the start of this year's National People's Congress, China's Parliament.

Last year, China did not set a GDP target for the first time since 1990, after the pandemic upended the economy.

In 2019, the government set a target of between 6 per cent and 6.5 per cent. Growth was within range, at 6.1 per cent.

The modest target for this year pales in comparison to projections that China's economy would grow between 7 per cent and 9 per cent.

"China's economic growth can easily surpass 6 per cent in 2021, from the low base of 2020. A flexible target aims to give greater room for policymaking," said Dr Yue Su, principal economist at The Economist Intelligence Unit.

But taken with a budget deficit goal of 3.2 per cent of GDP this year, suggesting continued government spending to aid recovery, ING chief economist Iris Pang said she was "worried that the low GDP target could signal a possibility that the government includes a scenario for the comeback of Covid".

She added: "If I worry too much and Covid in fact does not make a comeback in China, then most of the fiscal money will be used to advance technology."

CHINA'S GOALS AND TARGETS

3.2% Budget deficit (as a percentage of GDP).

> 11m Number of urban jobs created. Last year, it targeted nine million jobs but added 11.86 million.

7% Annual increase in research and development spending over the next five years.

The world's No. 2 economy is embarking on an aggressive drive to develop technological self-reliance, especially in semiconductor chips, artificial intelligence and next-generation telecommunications, and boost domestic consumption.

The Biden administration in the United States has indicated that it intends to work with allies to restrict certain technology from being sold to China.

Yesterday, Mr Li said China will quicken the pace to build its strategic scientific and technological capability and make "major breakthroughs in core technologies", with increased research and development spending of more than 7 per cent a year over the next five years. Government expenditure on basic research will increase by 10.6 per cent, he said.

Other targets for this year include creating over 11 million new urban jobs, and an urban unemployment rate of around 5.5 per cent. Last year, it targeted nine million urban jobs but added 11.86 million jobs, while urban unemployment was 5.2 per cent, said Mr Li.

The target for consumer price inflation for the year is around 3 per cent, against 3.5 per cent last year, although actual growth in prices hit just 2.5 per cent.

Over the course of their week-long session, lawmakers will also endorse the 14th Five-Year Plan and Long-Range Objectives Through The Year 2035 that chart a course for the country's economic trajectory and environmental targets until 2025 and 2035, respectively.

China is forecast to surpass the US to become the world's largest economy by 2028, five years earlier than previous projections, as the two economies diverge in their post-Covid-19 recovery.

"Overall, we can expect China to continue to consolidate whatever modest economic gains it has achieved during the pandemic year," said S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies associate research fellow James Char, who studies Chinese domestic politics.

"One might also make the argument that the eradication of poverty and Beijing's other 'successes' of the past year as spelt out in the report simply serve as justification for President Xi Jinping to prolong his reign."