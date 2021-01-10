China administers 4m doses of two local vaccines in emergency scheme

BEIJING • More than four million Covid-19 vaccine doses from the China National Biotec Group (CNBG) have been administered as at Jan 4 via China's emergency use programme, the company's parent firm said last Thursday.

Two vaccines respectively from two institutes owned by CNBG, a unit of state-backed China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), are included in China's emergency vaccination scheme, which started in July targeting specific groups of people facing a high infection risk.

"No serious adverse reaction was reported in large-scale emergency use of Sinopharm's Covid-19 vaccines," Sinopharm said on Chinese social media WeChat.

A total of 72,000 people have been overseas after receiving the emergency jabs, including around 40 per cent of more than 5,000 staff on one Chinese firm's Pakistan-based project, Sinopharm said.

None of the vaccinated diplomats, international organisation representatives or employees at Chinese firms who went to countries of high virus risk contracted Covid-19, despite their close contact with infected locals, according to Sinopharm.

The firm did not break down the number of doses for each of the two vaccines used in the emergency programme.

Aside from CNBG's two vaccines, China's emergency use programme also includes a potential shot from Sinovac Biotech.

A fourth candidate from CanSino Biologics was approved for use in the Chinese military.

The vaccine from the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, a unit of CNBG, was approved in China for broader use among the general public last year.

The two-dose regimen is 79.34 per cent effective against the disease, according to interim analysis from late-stage clinical trials overseas.

Although the CNBG vaccine's protection rate is lower than the more than 90 per cent efficacy of vaccines from Moderna or Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, it can be transported and stored at less demanding temperatures.

REUTERS