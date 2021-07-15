China accuses US of 'sinister' campaign to curb its rise

BEIJING • China has accused the United States of waging a "sinister" campaign to halt its rise, as the Biden administration moved to counter Beijing's growing global trade influence and domestic political crackdowns.

Chinese state media, including the China Daily newspaper, dismissed a possible US-led digital trade agreement as a bid to defend American power in the Asia-Pacific region.

The China Daily rejected the potential deal involving Pacific nations as "shackles restricting trade and their freedom of cooperation".

The English-language newspaper said the world's two largest economies cannot decouple and it was "therefore absurd for it to try to force other countries to do that without finding them new sources of goods, services and capital to fill the vacuum caused by it, forcing them to sever ties with China".

Separately, the White House is preparing to warn American companies this week of the increasing risks of operating in Hong Kong, three people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Those risks include the Chinese government's ability to gain access to data that foreign companies store in Hong Kong, according to two of those people.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry yesterday denounced the planned warning as an effort to mislead companies and malign the national security law that Beijing imposed on the Asian financial centre last year.

"The US confuses black and white and right and wrong, wantonly discredits the national security law and Hong Kong's business environment, and attempts to mislead American and international businesses in Hong Kong," the ministry's Hong Kong branch said yesterday. "Its sinister intention of playing the 'Hong Kong card' to curb China's development is clear."

The responses illustrate Beijing's continued frustration with the US, as President Joe Biden implements a China strategy that extends and deepens his predecessor's confrontational approach.

The two sides are still trading barbs over data, security and human rights, even as their senior officials carry out talks on issues such as trade, climate change and Iran's nuclear programme.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is expected to visit China as part of a trip to the region next month, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The South China Morning Post newspaper separately reported yesterday that Ms Sherman would meet Vice-Foreign Minister Xie Feng in Tianjin and discuss a possible meeting between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

BLOOMBERG