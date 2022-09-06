China accuses US of hacking attacks on university's space programme

BEIJING - China has accused a US spy agency of hacking a government-funded university with aeronautics and space research programmes, in Beijing's latest effort to hit back at Washington's complaints of cyber snooping.

The National Security Agency's (NSA) Office of Tailored Access Operations carried out the attacks on Northwestern Polytechnical University in Xi'an, according to China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Centre.

A team from the centre and 360 Security Technology analysed the university's information systems after it reported an attack from overseas in June, the statement added. The NSA also conducted more than 10,000 "vicious" cyber attacks on Chinese targets in recent years, collecting more than 140 gigabytes of data of "great value", it said.

Beijing and Washington have been engaged in an increasingly testy war of words over cyber spying, with China becoming more direct in naming American government agencies in its accusations.

The US has sought to draw a distinction between operations it conducts for national security purposes and the industrial espionage it has accused China of waging against American companies.

Both countries agreed to not condone cybertheft of intellectual property or trade secrets during Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Washington in 2015.

China has, in the past, typically responded to such criticisms by saying it is a victim of hacking, calling the United States an "empire of hackers" and pointing to former NSA consultant Edward Snowden's revelations almost a decade ago about US espionage.

More recently, Beijing has shifted its strategy by directly accusing the US of cyber attacks and naming targets. In February, Chinese cyber security firm Pangu Lab said it discovered US-sponsored hacking activity in China: malware in domestic IT systems it claims was created by hacking group Equation, "generally believed" to be linked to the NSA.

State broadcaster China Central Television and other major state media outlets reported on the alleged hacks at Northwestern Polytechnical University, which is affiliated to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and runs research programmes in aeronautics, astronautics and marine technology engineering.

The Communist Party's Global Times newspaper also tweeted about the report and put it on its Weibo social media account. The news was the top trending topic on Weibo on Monday, attracting 210 million views.

In June, police in Xi'an said in a statement the university reported it had detected phishing e-mails that posed a "serious security threat" to critical databases.

BLOOMBERG