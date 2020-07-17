China accuses US of 'gangster logic' over HK status move

HONG KONG • China has accused the United States of "gangster logic" after President Donald Trump ordered an end to Hong Kong's special status under US law, in response to Beijing's imposition of new security legislation on the former British colony.

Beijing's Liaison Office in the Asian financial hub said the move would only damage US interests, while having little impact on Hong Kong. "Unreasonable meddling and shameless threats by the US are typical gangster logic and bullying behaviour," the office said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Four members of a pro-establishment party, the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, staged a protest at the US consulate yesterday, demanding that Washington "stop interfering in Chinese internal affairs".

This week, a younger, more defiant generation of Hong Kong democrats secured the most votes in unofficial primary elections in the city. The vote was organised by the pro-democracy camp to pick candidates for the Sept 6 election for the 70-seat Legislative Council. Beijing warned that the vote may have violated the new law.

On Wednesday, former Hong Kong lawmaker Au Nok Hin said he was pulling out as an organiser of last weekend's vote amid Beijing's accusations. Yesterday, another organiser, Mr Andrew Chiu of the Democratic Party, said his work was done and he would no longer help coordinate the Legislative Council election campaign.

Yesterday, police arrested two male teenagers - a 17-year-old for unlawful assembly and a 19-year-old for obstructing police on July 1, when hundreds were arrested in protests against the national security law. Last week, police arrested seven people for assisting the duo.

Mr Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order to end preferential economic treatment for Hong Kong, allowing him to impose sanctions and visa restrictions on Chinese officials and financial institutions involved in the imposition of the new law.

China has threatened retaliatory sanctions of its own and summoned the US ambassador in protest.

The Hong Kong government said on Wednesday that it would support any action Beijing chose to take against the US.

Mr Trump has not ruled out sanctions on top Chinese officials to punish China for its handling of Hong Kong, a White House National Security Council spokesman said on Wednesday. Among the names being pushed by some China hawks is Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, according to a person familiar with the matter.

REUTERS