Chief Secretary calls for peace to be restored to universities

HONG KONG • A senior Hong Kong government official said yesterday that some universities have been dragged into the "vortex of politics and violence", dealing a blow to their function and image.

In his latest blog post, Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung urged the public to cut ties with rioters and join hands in restoring peace and order on the university campuses.

Mr Cheung, the city's No. 2 official, said he was deeply saddened by the fact that some campuses had been occupied and vandalised by masked protesters, and used as manufacturing bases for petrol bombs and other weapons.

Protesters have turned the places of education and learning into "hotbeds of violence" and "weapons factories", Mr Cheung said.

Police yesterday appealed to protesters who were still inside The Hong Kong Polytechnic University to leave peacefully, saying the force will exercise flexibility.

They also pledged to bring offenders to justice in a fair manner. Police also said they have arranged for medics and clinical psychologists to provide assistance on campus.

In his blog post, Mr Cheung said that if violence continues, the damage to this generation of students will be irreparable.

About a week ago, primary and secondary schools were closed for two days for safety reasons and kindergartens for the entire week. Universities cancelled classes and ended the semester.

"More than one million students have been deprived of their normal and due right to study," Mr Cheung said, adding that talent is Hong Kong's most valuable resource.

"Moreover, a gradual brain drain, impeding teaching and research progress, and damaging the universities' international reputation will constrain Hong Kong's economic development and undermine its competitiveness," he said.

The Education Bureau yesterday said all kindergartens, schools for children with physical disability and those for children with intellectual disability will resume classes today.

Meanwhile, Chinese state media stepped up criticism of the United States and accused it of meddling in China's domestic affairs, as President Donald Trump deliberates signing a Bill that would require annual reviews of Hong Kong's special trading status with it.

Attempts to use Hong Kong "to contain China's development is a pipe dream", said the state-run People's Daily. "Some US politicians have gone into a frenzy to do whatever to curtail and contain China, by fair means or foul," the People's Daily said in a front-page commentary. "Their evil hope is that Hong Kong will go down in chaos and become a card in their hands to hold back China's development."

The official Xinhua news agency said yesterday that US politicians risk pushing Hong Kong into a "more dangerous abyss" as they use the "Hong Kong card" to contain China's growth.

XINHUA, BLOOMBERG