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Chicken back on the menu at KFC Japan as cyber-hit food producer Nichirei restores operations

Shipments of frozen food handled by Nichirei’s logistics arm that were affected by the attack are scheduled to return to normal at all locations this week.

TOKYO – Tokyo-based food producer and distributor Nichirei said it will fully resume operations this week after a cyberattack disrupted its food delivery services, affecting clients nationwide including Kentucky Fried Chicken Japan.

Shipments of frozen food handled by Nichirei’s logistics arm that were affected by the attack are scheduled to return to normal at all locations this week, it said in a statement on July 22 .

The company said it is implementing security measures in consultation with an external security firm.

The recovery comes as a group of hackers called “RansomHouse” claimed responsibility for the attack on Nichirei, according to a report by public broadcaster NHK. The group claimed in a dark web post that it had obtained internal data from Nichirei, NHK reported, citing security company S&J.

Nichirei is aware of the hackers’ claims but will not comment further, according to a spokesperson contacted by telephone by Bloomberg News. The company is in communication with authorities and an investigation is underway, the spokesperson said.

“Chicken is back!” according to KFC Japan. As operations resume at Nichirei’s 5,000-odd logistics clients, the restaurant chain is offering discounted four-piece packs in a campaign to apologise to its inconvenienced customers.

All of its stores are now operating as usual, according to a statement on July 22.

A spokesperson for Pan Pacific International, whose Don Quijote discount retail stores were also impacted by the logistics disruption, said they are on track for a full recovery, and key products are being delivered without issue.

“The incident occurred even as companies are strengthening their cybersecurity measures,” said Hiroshi Saji, a senior analyst at Mizuho Securities.

“It suggests there’s a need to quickly build a new ecosystem that goes beyond individual companies as cyberattackers will continue to become more sophisticated.” BLOOMBERG