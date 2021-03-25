Cherry blossoms bloom in China, Japan

Cherry blossom trees in full bloom yesterday at Turtle Head Park in Wuxi city in China's Jiangsu province. Cherry blossoms in the country represent love and qualities such as beauty, strength and sexuality. The blooming season is from mid-March to mid-April, when China's numerous cities celebrate the Cherry Blossom Festival. Turtle Head Park is known as one of the three major cherry blossom viewing spots in the world.

Cherry blossoms enveloping a pedestrian bridge in Tokyo, Japan, yesterday. The flowers, known as sakura, were in full bloom on Tuesday, almost two weeks earlier than usual. The tradition of hanami (flower-viewing) typically attracts crowds to parks to sit under cherry trees for picnics, singing and drinking. Many parks in the capital region are prohibiting hanami this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, with some putting up temporary fences to keep people from gathering near the trees.