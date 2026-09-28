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Cheonjiyeon Falls on South Korea’s Jeju Island to be closed at night after fatal fall

A tourist in his 50s had a fatal fall into the water while taking photos on Sept 26.

SEOUL - Night-time viewing at the Cheonjiyeon Falls on Jeju Island has been temporarily suspended following the death of a man who fell into the water while taking photos.

On Sept 26 , shortly after 8.30pm, a tourist in his 50s fell about 2m into the water while taking photos. Other tourists reportedly threw a life ring after the accident, but were unable to save him.

Firefighters pulled him from the water about 10 minutes later.

He was in cardiac arrest and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cheonjiyeon Falls, one of Jeju Island’s three major waterfalls, is about 22m high, with the pool below reaching a depth of about 20m.

Illuminated after dark, the falls create a different atmosphere from their daytime scenery, and had been open for nighttime viewing until 10pm before the suspension.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident by examining surveillance footage and are considering an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The Seogwipo city government has cordoned off the area following the accident and suspended night-time viewing through the end of September.

The city said it will consider further measures depending on the outcome of the police investigation. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK