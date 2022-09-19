Chengdu to resume life after lockdown in 'orderly manner'

BEIJING - The south-western Chinese city of Chengdu will resume production and life "in an orderly manner" from Monday following more than two weeks of Covid-19 lockdowns and other strict curbs, the local authorities said on Sunday.

The announcement came after the city of more than 21 million people last Thursday lifted a lockdown imposed from Sept 1, the largest Chinese metropolis hit with curbs since Shanghai's lockdown in April and May.

"The epidemic has been effectively controlled," Sunday's notice said, adding that the city would continue to strengthen Covid-19 prevention measures through a number of new rules.

From midnight on Monday, public transport and work across governments, institutions and companies will resume, the notice said.

But proof of a negative Covid-19 test result within 72 hours will be needed to enter public areas or take public transport, in line with similar rules in other large cities such as Beijing and Shanghai.

Bars, mahjong rooms, gyms, swimming pools and other indoor entertainment or leisure venues will open "in an orderly manner" and once opened, will be required to check for proof of a negative test result within 48 hours.

High schools will open "one at a time" and returning students will be strictly tested and offline group activities will be discouraged.

"If you do need to hold such an activity, it should be strictly approved in accordance with the principle of 'who approves, who is responsible'," the notice added.

China has been battling to contain outbreaks of highly transmissible Omicron variants, imposing lockdowns of varying degrees to stop the spread.

Following Shanghai's extended lockdown, the cities of Xi'an, Shenzhen and Guiyang have also recently undergone lockdowns and restrictions.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong could detail plans to end hotel quarantine for inbound travellers in a move designed to trumpet the financial hub's revival, Oriental Daily reported.

The announcement could come as soon as this week with arrivals instead required to undergo self-monitoring for seven days, the newspaper said, citing sources.

Hong Kong, along with mainland China, has kept in place some of the strictest Covid-19 measures in the world even as most countries in the region drop restrictions and open borders to travellers.

With people arriving in the financial hub forced to spend three days in a designated hotel followed by four days of restrictions from bars and restaurants, questions have been raised about whether visitors will come to a proposed banker summit and the iconic Rugby Sevens tournament later this year.

Recent moves by some countries have expedited Hong Kong's plan to relax border measures before November, Oriental Daily said.

The city's government also plans to ease some social distancing measures, the report said, without giving further details.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS