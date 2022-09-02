Chengdu locks down 21.2 million residents

BEIJING - One of China's biggest cities, Chengdu, announced a lockdown of its 21.2 million residents and launched four days of citywide Covid-19 testing, as some of the country's most populous and economically important urban centres battle outbreaks.

All residents in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, were ordered to stay largely at home from 6pm on Thursday, with households allowed to send one person per day to shop for necessities, the city government said in a statement.

Chengdu, which reported 157 domestically transmitted infections on Wednesday, is the largest city to be locked down since Shanghai was shut for two months earlier this year. It remained unclear whether the lockdown will be lifted after the mass testing scheme is carried out till Sunday.

The lockdown sparked panic buying of essentials among residents.

"I am waiting in a very long queue to get in the grocery store near my home," 28-year-old engineer Kya Zhang said, adding that she was worried about access to fresh food if the lockdown is extended.

Hwabao Trust economist Nie Wen said because Chengdu acted quickly to lock down, it was unlikely to see a repeat of Shanghai's two-month ordeal.

Non-essential sector employees in Chengdu were asked to work from home, and residents were urged not to leave the city unless needed. Industrial firms engaged in important manufacturing and able to manage on closed campuses were exempted from work-from-home requirements.

Sweden's Volvo Cars said it would temporarily close its Chengdu plant.

Flights to and from Chengdu were dramatically cut back, according to Flight Master data. It showed at least 398 flights were cancelled at Shuangliu Airport in Chengdu by mid-morning on Thursday. At Chengdu's Tianfu Airport, 79 per cent, or 725 flights, were cancelled.

In Shenzhen, which has the third-highest economic output among Chinese cities, the most populous district Baoan and tech hub Nanshan suspended large events and indoor entertainment for a few days, and ordered stricter checks of digital health credentials for people entering residential compounds.

Nanshan is home to Internet giant Tencent and the world's biggest drone maker, DJI, among other major Chinese companies.

More than half of Shenzhen's 10 districts, home to over 15 million people, have ordered blanket closures of entertainment venues and halted or reduced restaurant dining for a few days, with curbs in two districts initially planned to be lifted on Thursday.

