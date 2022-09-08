Chengdu lockdown likely to stay as cases jump

BEIJING - A lockdown in China's south-western city of Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, is likely to be extended after a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Chengdu - the largest city to lock down since Shanghai - reported 121 cases for Tuesday, up from 90 on Monday. The city's latest round of mass testing was due to finish at midnight on Wednesday, and residents were waiting to see if the lockdown for most of the city would be extended.

There were signs that restrictions were tightening, with Wuhou district, the most populated area in Chengdu with 1.93 million residents, stepping up control of businesses and movement of people as part of a dynamic zero-Covid-19 campaign.

Shops that sell snacks including baked goods, noodles and kebabs, and that are not on a government white list, will be closed. Restaurants need to be approved before they can offer food deliveries. Essential workers will be checked thoroughly to make sure they have the right passes to move around, according to a statement by the district on Wednesday.

Nationwide, China reported 1,570 cases for Tuesday, with most infections still found in the south-western province of Tibet.

Beijing reported 14 cases - the most since June 16 - with 13 of them from a university campus in the Changping district.

