Chengdu is Singapore food brands' gateway to China

VeriTAG chief executive Jason Lim (left) at the firm's first unmanned minimart in Chengdu, which showcases food from up to 20 Singapore brands, including frozen crab dishes from House of Seafood. With him is the Singapore restaurant chain's chief exe
VeriTAG chief executive Jason Lim (left) at the firm's first unmanned minimart in Chengdu, which showcases food from up to 20 Singapore brands, including frozen crab dishes from House of Seafood. With him is the Singapore restaurant chain's chief executive Francis Ng, who says its products enjoy good online sales in the Chinese city.ST PHOTO: CHONG KOH PING
Published
1 hour ago
Chong Koh Ping China Correspondent In Chengdu (Sichuan)

Some Singapore small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), especially food companies, are finding Chengdu a viable launchpad to enter the Chinese market.

They cite the capital city of southwestern Sichuan province as having a receptive market to new food imports. The spending power of the 16 million population is also comparable to that of larger metropolises like Beijing and Shanghai.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

Thank you for reading The Straits Times

You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 14, 2018, with the headline 'Chengdu is S'pore food brands' gateway to China'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!