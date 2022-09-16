Chengdu eases lockdown as daily virus cases taper off

BEIJING - The megacity of Chengdu in south-western China's Sichuan province allowed most residents to leave their homes from Thursday noon, largely dismantling a two-week lockdown as Covid-19 cases decline.

After easing restrictions in some parts of the city over the past week, the lockdown was lifted for residents in the seven remaining districts, the municipal government said.

People who have a negative Covid-19 test in the previous 24 hours are allowed to return to work as transport hubs and supermarkets reopen. Dine-in services at restaurants also resume, but indoor entertainment venues and schools stay closed.

The city of 21 million people, which was mostly locked down at the start of the month, recorded 29 new cases for Wednesday, including seven asymptomatic cases reported earlier.

Infections have held around or below 50 for four days in a row, compared with a peak of 200 at the end of last month.

Nationwide, 949 cases were reported on Wednesday.

The Chengdu authorities declared a preliminary victory in controlling the outbreak, but warned that there is still a risk of sporadic cases, given the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant. In fact, some neighbourhoods where cases have been found remain in lockdown and underwent another round of mass testing on Thursday.

Beijing, which has seen flare-ups in a number of colleges and a high school recently, recorded two cases, both of whom were already in quarantine. Still, officials have been tightening Covid-19 curbs around the capital ahead of a meeting of top leaders next month.

Elsewhere, the resort city of Sanya in Hainan province, a popular holiday destination in the south, also eased Covid-19 restrictions from Thursday noon, ending a 40-day lockdown.

