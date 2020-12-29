Workers last Saturday carving a snow sculpture of an ox in the city of Shenyang in China's north-eastern Liaoning province. The Shenyang International Ice and Snow Festival, which features a variety of ice carvings and snow sculptures, is being held from this month until next March - a period that includes the start of the Chinese Year of the Ox on Feb 12. In previous years, the festival attracted millions of domestic and international visitors.
Charging ahead to the Year of the Ox
- Published1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 29, 2020, with the headline 'Charging ahead to the Year of the Ox'. Print Edition | Subscribe
