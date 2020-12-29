Charging ahead to the Year of the Ox

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Workers last Saturday carving a snow sculpture of an ox in the city of Shenyang in China's north-eastern Liaoning province. The Shenyang International Ice and Snow Festival, which features a variety of ice carvings and snow sculptures, is being held from this month until next March - a period that includes the start of the Chinese Year of the Ox on Feb 12. In previous years, the festival attracted millions of domestic and international visitors.

