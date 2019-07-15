Chaos spreads to mall after rally in New Territories

Violent clashes between law enforcers and some protesters erupted yet again last night following a largely peaceful march hours earlier in the New Territories town of Sha Tin. About three hours after the rally ended at 5pm, police in riot gear began clearing the streets, setting off a game of cat and mouse with protesters as both sides tried to corner each other.

Tensions peaked at about 9.30pm when officers armed with shields and batons entered New Town Plaza mall in Sha Tin and tried to disperse the crowd that was hiding there, resulting in chaos.

Officers were seen chasing after a protester, hitting him with batons and ripping his clothes off as they tried to pin him down before he managed to flee to safety with help from fellow protesters, who were trying to dodge pepper spray.

More than 30 people were reportedly arrested, and dozens injured.

Elsewhere in the mall, protesters surrounded three officers in riot gear and hit them with umbrellas.

Before this, the police used pepper spray a handful of times as they clashed with protesters in the streets. Organisers said the 1.6km march attracted 115,000 people, including families and the elderly, but police pegged the turnout at 28,000.

The government has strongly condemned the violent protesters, who deliberately blocked some roads and assaulted officers.

Protesters are demanding the government fully withdraw the extradition Bill and not just suspend it indefinitely; retract the labelling of the June 12 incident as a riot; release all protesters arrested so far; and conduct an inquiry into allegations of police brutality. They are also asking for universal suffrage.

"The government needs to show us it wants to improve Hong Kongers' lives but it has not responded to any of the five demands," said Ms Terri Ng, 42, who took part in yesterday's march. "Rather, the government is setting itself up against us and that makes us angry," said Ms Ng, who works in academic research.

Domestic issues, such as unaffordable housing, have also frustrated many of the younger protesters, who have taken to the streets not just to voice opposition to the extradition Bill, but also to show their anger at a seemingly dismal future.

"Food and housing are basic requirements of living so the young people cannot foresee a future," said march participant Eric Fung, 43, who works in online media.

Yesterday morning, hundreds of journalists joined a silent march demanding better treatment from police at protests and a stronger support for press freedom from the government. Organised by seven media groups, the march started at Harcourt Garden in Central and headed towards the police headquarters in Wan Chai and government headquarters in Admiralty.

Yesterday's clashes were the second in two days, after a largely peaceful rally on Saturday in Sheung Shui, a town near the border with Shenzhen, similarly ended in clashes with police.

For more than a month, Hong Kong has been racked with protests sparked by Chief Executive Carrie Lam's move to introduce amendments to the extradition law.

These would allow suspects to be transferred from Hong Kong to other jurisdictions for prosecution, including to China, where people fear they will not get a fair trial.

The Financial Times yesterday reported that its sources said Mrs Lam had offered to resign on several occasions in recent weeks over mass protests in the territory but Beijing has refused to let her stand down.

Beijing insisted Mrs Lam "has to stay to clean up the mess she created", according to one person with direct knowledge of the situation, the report said. "No one else can clean up the mess and no one else wants the job."