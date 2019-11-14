Chaos as protesters try to overwhelm cops with many flashpoints

HONG KONG • From "be water" to "blossom everywhere", Hong Kong's black-clad pro-democracy protesters' tactics have evolved this week in their bid to overwhelm police by creating flashpoints in as many areas as possible.

Their campaign crippled the international financial hub this week, igniting some of the worst violence in five months of unrest. The new phase in the crisis, which has forced schools and shopping malls to close as well as the shutdown of large chunks of the vital train network, prompted police to warn on Tuesday that the city was "on the brink of total collapse".

The campaign of massive disruption has seen small protest groups emerge all across the city of 7.5 million from Monday to block intersections, vandalise shops, clash with police and damage the train network.

"We must blossom everywhere to divert the police force," read a post yesterday on an Internet message board popular with protesters, echoing other calls online.

Police said 142 people - 97 males and 45 females, aged 14 to 50 - were arrested on Tuesday. More than 1,500 rounds of tear gas, as well as 1,312 rubber bullets and 380 bean bag rounds were fired on Tuesday, while about 400 petrol bombs were thrown at officers, many of whom were stationed at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

The protesters' tactics have continually evolved throughout the crisis, which began in June when hundreds of thousands of people gathered for weekend rallies that swept through high-profile areas of the city. The movement is being driven by outrage against eroding freedoms under Chinese rule.

The mass rallies seen at the start have faded away, partly because the authorities now routinely reject applications for them to be held. Police have also adopted more violent tactics to suppress smaller gatherings, arresting thousands, forcing protesters to adapt.

One earlier phase saw protesters appear in different parts of the city to block traffic, and then quickly escape and emerge in another area. The protesters branded these tactics "be water", referencing the philosophy of unpredictability espoused by martial arts superstar Bruce Lee - a Hong Konger.

However, a crucial element of "be water" was the protesters' use of the subway system to jump from flashpoint to flashpoint. But under pressure from China, the subway operator began shutting down train services when protests were happening.

Protesters have since embraced "blossom everywhere", which continues the goal of creating as many distractions for the police as possible. But it calls on protesters to gather in smaller numbers and target their own local areas, instead of moving around. Until this week, protests had also generally been confined to evenings or weekends.

But "blossom everywhere" has seen three straight days of maximum disruption that began on Monday.

