Chaos and defiance as police storm campus

MORNING

Police yesterday laid siege to The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), firing rubber bullets and tear gas to pin back anti-government protesters armed with petrol bombs and other weapons.

PolyU student union acting president Ken Woo said some 600 people were still inside the campus and he believed about 70 to 100 intended to leave, but were pushed back as police fired volleys of tear gas. Police arrested some who were fleeing.

AFTERNOON

Chaos erupted in Kowloon where police fired tear gas and sponge bullets when protesters advanced towards them.

Police also deployed water cannon in Chatham Road South - in Tsim Sha Tsui - which is just to the south of the PolyU campus. As police fired tear gas, protesters hurled petrol bombs. Some protesters also set up roadblocks with bamboo sticks and metal barriers.

NIGHT

Dozens of injured people were taken out of the PolyU campus by paramedics, but not before they gave their personal information to riot police.

Some protesters meanwhile escaped by abseiling down about 8m from a campus footbridge to a highway and were picked up by motorcycles and whisked away.

Police soon found out about the escape and fired tear gas, and some protesters responded by shooting arrows at officers.