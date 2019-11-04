Chan Chun Sing in Shanghai for two-day visit to attend mega trade fair

SHANGHAI - Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing will travel to Shanghai on Tuesday (Nov 5) for a two-day visit, during which he will attend the China International Import Expo (CIIE), a high-profile trade fair.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to speak at the opening ceremony of the import-focused expo, which Beijing uses to showcase China's open market and free trade credentials.

Mr Chan will attend the opening ceremony and tour the Singapore pavilion at the expo, attend an informal ministerial meeting by the World Trade Organisation, and speak at two other forums on the sidelines, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a statement on Monday.

This is the second edition of the massive annual trade fair, a brainchild of Mr Xi.

Beijing has been facing criticism for having unfair trade practices, including protectionist trade policies and forced technology transfers, but it has been making moves to level the playing field for foreign firms.

The CIIE, mooted in 2017 and first held last year, is meant to change the sentiments among foreign companies.

Mr Chan, who attended the first edition, pointed out that the expo demonstrates China's "firm commitment to opening up its market to the world".

"It is an important platform for Singapore companies to showcase their products and services, network and explore collaborations with Chinese companies and other foreign companies interested to enter China's market," he said.

Beijing has said this year's trade fair will have over 3,000 companies from 64 countries promoting products and services.

Among them will be 84 Singapore firms in a delegation led by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF).

Other attendees include heads of state from France, Greece, Jamaica and Serbia.

While in Shanghai, Mr Chan will also speak at the Singapore-China Forum organised by Singapore's Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao and Shanghai newspaper The Paper, and take part in a dialogue session of a trade and investment forum by the SBF.

He will be accompanied by officials from MTI, the Foreign Ministry and Enterprise Singapore.