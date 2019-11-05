Chan Chun Sing in Shanghai for mega trade fair, forums

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing is travelling to Shanghai today for a two-day visit, during which he will attend the China International Import Expo (CIIE), a high-profile trade fair.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to speak at the opening ceremony of the import-focused expo, which Beijing uses to showcase China's open market and free-trade credentials.

Mr Chan will attend the opening ceremony and tour the Singapore pavilion at the expo, attend an informal ministerial meeting held by the World Trade Organisation, and speak at two other forums on the sidelines, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a statement yesterday.

This is the second edition of the massive annual trade fair, which is Mr Xi's brainchild.

Beijing has been facing criticism for having unfair trade practices - including protectionist trade policies and forced technology transfers - but it has made moves to level the playing field for foreign companies.

The CIIE, mooted in 2017 and first held last year, is meant to change sentiments among foreign companies.

Mr Chan, who attended the first edition of the CIIE, pointed out that the expo demonstrates China's "firm commitment to opening up its market to the world".

"It is an important platform for Singapore companies to showcase their products and services, network and explore collaborations with Chinese companies and other foreign companies interested to enter China's market," he said.

Beijing has said this year's trade fair will have over 3,000 companies from 150 countries and regions promoting their products and services.

Among them will be 84 Singapore companies in a delegation led by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF).

Other attendees include heads of state from France, Greece, Jamaica and Serbia.

While in Shanghai, Mr Chan will also speak at the Singapore-China Forum organised by Singapore's Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao and Shanghai newspaper The Paper, and take part in a dialogue of a trade and investment forum by the SBF. He will be accompanied by officials from MTI, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Enterprise Singapore.