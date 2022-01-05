Central Chinese city enters lockdown after 3 virus cases found

BEIJING • The central Chinese city of Yuzhou in Henan province has been locked down as part of the country's "zero-Covid" strategy after three asymptomatic cases were found there.

Yuzhou, with 1.1 million residents, had announced that from Monday night, all were required to stay home to control the spread of the virus, after the discovery of the infections in the past few days.

People "must not go out", according to a statement on Monday, while all communities will set up "sentinels and gates to strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures".

The city, 700km south-west of Beijing, had already announced that it was stopping bus and taxi services, and closing shopping malls, museums and tourist attractions. Vehicles were banned from Yuzhou's roads unless they had clearance from the authorities.

"So far, the source of the virus is unknown," the authorities in Xuchang city, which has jurisdiction over Yuzhou, said yesterday.

"To curb and quash the epidemic within the shortest amount of time is a high-priority political task facing all officials and people in the city," they added.

Beijing has pursued a zero-Covid-19 approach with tight border restrictions and targeted lockdowns since the virus was first detected. But the strategy has come under pressure with a recent series of local outbreaks.

China yesterday reported 175 new Covid-19 cases, including five in Henan province and eight more in a separate cluster linked to a garment factory in eastern Ningbo city in Zhejiang province.

The country is keen to keep outbreaks under control ahead of the Feb 4 to 20 Winter Olympics, to be held in Beijing and Hebei province, as well as the Communist Party of China's once-every-five-years congress expected later in the year.

The curbs in Yuzhou are similar to those imposed for nearly two weeks in the industrial hub of Xi'an in Shaanxi province.

In Xi'an, new cases have shown signs of slowing this week. But the authorities still demanded that officials "strictly and properly" implement the curbs.

"We would rather widen our identification of groups at risk than to overlook a single person," said Mr Liu Guozhong, the Communist Party chief in Shaanxi province, of which Xi'an is the capital.

Xi'an reported 95 locally transmitted cases on Monday, up from 90 the day before but lower than the 150 cases or more per day during the period from Dec 25 to 31. It has had over 1,700 cases since Dec 9.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS