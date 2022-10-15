Censors remove references to rare anti-Xi protest ahead of party congress

BEIJING - China's Internet censors removed on Friday virtually all references to reports of a rare protest in Beijing that involved banners denouncing President Xi Jinping and the country's Covid-19 policies.

Beijing is on high alert against any disruption to a key ruling Communist Party Congress, which begins on Sunday, where Mr Xi is expected to secure a historic third term.

Video footage and photos on social media on Thursday appeared to show a defiant protester draping two hand-painted banners with slogans criticising the Communist Party's policies on the side of a bridge in Beijing.

"No Covid-19 tests, I want to make a living. No Cultural Revolution, I want reforms. No lockdowns, I want freedom. No leaders, I want to vote. No lies, I want dignity. I won't be a slave, I'll be a citizen," one banner read.

The other banner called on citizens to go on strike and remove "the dictator Xi Jinping".

Other images showed a person in a hard hat standing on the bridge behind the banners, as well as smoke rising from a fire on the bridge and police rushing to remove the banners.

By Friday morning, Chinese social media censors had blocked posts and keywords related to the protest, including "Sitong Bridge", the name of the overpass where the slogans appeared to have been displayed.

Even phrases that referred obliquely to the protest, including the hashtag "I saw it", had no results by Friday afternoon.

"I saw it" was one of the last hashtags with which Weibo users discussed the incident in veiled references early on Friday, with one user posting: "I saw it, I will not forget it."

Those who defy Beijing's strict security apparatus face serious punishment.

