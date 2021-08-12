Celebrity's plight shows risks of Japan's hospitalisation policy

When Japanese celebrity Makoto Nonomura was diagnosed with Covid-19, the 57-year-old was told to recover at home, as doctors assessed that his symptoms were light.

But his condition took a sudden turn for the worse. Mr Nonomura, who voiced the lead character in Studio Ghibli animation Pom Poko (1994) and, more recently, has been a regular on variety shows, is now fighting for his life.