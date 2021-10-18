For Subscribers
News analysis
Celebrities in Japan urge youth to vote amid public apathy
Only 52% of people say they will vote in Oct 31 polls, which the LDP is set to win
Japanese celebrities are appealing to the young to vote in the general election on Oct 31, amid apathy towards a government branded as out of touch on bread-and-butter issues.
The Voice Project: Your Vote Is Your Voice campaign was launched last Saturday as an "independent project created by ordinary citizens" with no political affiliation.