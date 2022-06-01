Cautious reopening as Shanghai lifts most curbs

SHANGHAI/BEIJING • The Shanghai authorities yesterday began dismantling fences around housing compounds and ripping police tape off public squares and buildings, to the relief of the city's 25 million residents, before a two-month lockdown was lifted at midnight.

"From June 1, the city will enter the third stage, that is, the stage of fully restoring the normal production and living order of the city," said Deputy Mayor Zong Ming.

Malls, convenience stores, pharmacies and beauty salons will be allowed to operate at 75 per cent capacity, while parks and other scenic spots will gradually reopen, Ms Zong said. But cinemas and gyms remain closed. Schools - shut since mid-March - will slowly reopen on a voluntary basis.

Taxi services and private cars will be allowed in low-risk areas, allowing people to visit friends and family outside their districts. Bus, subway and ferry services will also resume, said Shanghai Municipal Commission of Transportation's deputy director Liu Bin.

Shanghai residents travelling to other cities in China still need to quarantine, and residents need a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than 72 hours earlier to enter most public places. A tough quarantine is still in store for anyone catching Covid-19 and their close contacts.

By a creek in Shanghai yesterday, a store selling marinated goose was restocking shelves; a bar was doing last-minute renovations; and cleaners were scrubbing shop windows - all getting ready for the reopening today.

"I feel a little nervous," said Mr Joseph Mak, who works in education. "It's hard to believe it's actually happening."

The prolonged lockdown has caused income losses, stress and despair to millions struggling to access food or get emergency healthcare. It has battered the city's manufacturing and export-heavy economy, disrupting supply chains in China and around the world, and slowing international trade.

It has also fuelled rare protests in Shanghai, with people at times banging pots and pans outside their windows to show their discontent, and many sharing frustrating interactions with the authorities on social media.

The public displays of resentment come during a sensitive year for President Xi Jinping, who is expected to secure a third leadership term this year.

China is alone among major countries in enforcing a zero-Covid policy of eradicating outbreaks at just about any cost.

Mr Todd Pearson, managing director of Camel Hospitality Group, which runs some restaurants, bars and gyms in and around Shanghai, is wary as his eateries can do only deliveries. But at least his workers who have been sleeping on site can finally go home, he said.

Factories and businesses were gearing up to restart work after being dormant for weeks. Shanghai official Wu Qing told reporters on Sunday that the city would "eliminate unreasonable restrictions" and unveiled measures to shore up its virus-battered economy.

Shanghai reported 31 Covid-19 cases for Monday, down from 67 a day earlier, mirroring a downtrend throughout China to less than 200 infections nationwide. The city has reported more than 63,000 Covid-19 infections and nearly 600 deaths since the outbreak in mid-March.

Beijing is also seeing a declining caseload, with 18 new infections reported for Monday. The capital, which avoided a full lockdown, has started easing some curbs on movement and resumed some public transport services. Beijing has recorded 1,757 Covid-19 infections since April 22.

Meanwhile, economic activity in China somewhat recovered last month from a dismal April as Covid-19 curbs in major manufacturing hubs were gradually eased.

The Cabinet yesterday announced a package of 33 measures covering fiscal, financial, investment and industrial policies to revive China's economy, adding that it will inspect how provincial governments implement them.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG