Cathay Pacific union warns of higher fares caused by fewer staff

HONG KONG - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd faces unprecedented staffing and training shortages that will keep airfares high and threaten Hong Kong's resumption of its role as a global aviation hub, a pilots' union said on Thursday.

"Cathay Pacific ... is currently facing unprecedented staffing and training shortages," the Hong Kong Aircrew Officers Association (HKAOA) said.

A record number of resignations by the company's most experienced pilots leaves the airline unprepared to fully resume operations and failing to meet resurgent demand, it added in a statement.

Cathay did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, the airline said it expected to reach a third of pre-pandemic passenger capacity by year-end, exceeding its previous estimate of a quarter, after crew quarantine rules were eased.

Cathay said the process was gradual as it needed a substantial number of crew training and reactivating of stored aircraft.

Pilot attrition has been higher than normal after more than two years of onerous quarantine norms, combined with permanent pay cuts of as much as 58 per cent.

Until the global financial hub relaxed Covid-19 curbs on Tuesday, Cathay crew on layovers overseas had to keep to their hotel rooms.

They must still wear masks on layovers except while eating and drinking and must avoid mass gatherings or crowded places, such as bars. REUTERS