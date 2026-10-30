Cathay Pacific joins growing list of airlines hit by data breach

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Cathay Pacific said the incident is being investigated and is not affecting its systems or operations.

HONG KONG – Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways said it had joined a growing list of global airlines affected by a data breach at a major software provider.

Cathay said around 53,000 bookings were affected by unauthorised access to reservation data held by Amadeus IT Group between August 2023 and September 2026.

Most affected records contained booking references, passenger names and flight details, though a smaller subset potentially included e-mail and phone contacts and travel document information, it said in a statement on Oct 30.

The incident is being investigated and is not impacting Cathay’s systems or operations.

The Amadeus breach has affected a number of major airlines.

Japan Airlines has said around 92,000 customer records were exposed in a cyberattack, while ANA Holdings said the information of up to 37,800 passengers was leaked. Korean Air Lines and German carrier Condor have also said their data was affected.

It is unclear if more airlines have been affected, but Amadeus’ software is used extensively by the global aviation industry. Deutsche Lufthansa , which entered a partnership with Amadeus in 2026, did not immediately reply to a request for comment. BLOOMBERG