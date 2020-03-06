Cathay Pacific fined $895k for customer data breach

HONG KONG • Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific has been fined £500,000 (S$895,000) by Britain's privacy watchdog over a leak of the data of more than nine million customers, including their passport numbers and credit card details.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said in a statement on Wednesday that it ordered the airline to pay the sum for "failing to protect the security of its customers' personal data".

Between October 2014 and May 2018, a lack of security measures on the carrier's computer systems led to a data breach involving more than 9.4 million customers around the world, according to the ICO.

"People rightly expect, when they provide their personal details to a company, that those details will be kept secure to ensure they are protected from any potential harm or fraud," said Mr Steve Eckersley, ICO director of investigations.

"That simply was not the case here."

Mr Eckersley added that multiple serious deficiencies that were found "fell well below" standard and the airline had failed to satisfy four out of five of the National Cyber Security Centre's basic guidance points.

The Hong Kong-based airline in October 2018 admitted that about 860,000 passport numbers, 245,000 Hong Kong identity card numbers, 403 expired credit card numbers and 27 credit card numbers with no card verification value were accessed.

