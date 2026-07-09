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Casualties reported after shoe factory fire in China’s Fujian, state media says

BEIJING – A fire at a shoe factory in south-eastern China left casualties on July 9 , state broadcaster CCTV reported, as firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and rescue people trapped inside.

The fire broke out at around 12pm on July 9 in the city of Jinjiang in Fujian province, with some people trapped on the rooftop, CCTV said.

It was not immediately clear how many have been killed or injured.

Videos released by CCTV showed flames engulfing the multi-storey factory and thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Several people, apparently trapped by the blaze, could be seen on the rooftop as smoke swirled around them.

The firefighting effort was still underway, although open flames had largely been extinguished by about 5.40pm, a local firefighting official told CCTV.

Fire and rescue teams dispatched 183 people and 35 vehicles to the site.

Preliminary findings indicate the fire started on the ground floor of the factory, a local official told CCTV.

Shoe-making materials stored in the building were highly flammable and could cause a blaze to spread rapidly, the official said.

Due to the materials and adhesives present, the smell at the scene was quite pungent, causing eye irritation, CCTV said.

Jinjiang, in the coastal Fujian province, is a major footwear and apparel manufacturing hub and is often referred to as China’s “shoe capital”.

The thousands of companies in the city made over 1.2 billion pairs of shoes in 2024, accounting for 20 per cent of global output, according to official data. REUTERS