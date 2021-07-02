Carrie Lam vows to continue national security push in Hong Kong

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has promised further action in the coming months to protect national security, including amending laws and enforcing loyalty oaths, as she joined the top brass in Beijing in celebrating the Chinese Communist Party's 100th anniversary.

The pledge came in a Facebook post on Wednesday, in which Mrs Lam credited the national security law imposed by Beijing a year ago with getting "rid of the pervasive violence and social unrest that created anxiety" in the former British colony.

"In the coming year, we will carry out many arrangements to deeply protect national security, including the completion of relevant laws, implementing oaths by public officials, supervising the work of the various organisations in society to maintain national security, and promoting national security education," she wrote.

"I am confident that with the assistance of the relevant officials, a more solid foundation can be laid to protect overall national security."

Beijing had imposed the security law on Hong Kong just before midnight on June 30 last year. The law criminalises subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with the highest penalty being life imprisonment.

In Hong Kong, a police officer on duty in Causeway Bay was stabbed in the back by a man last night.

Local media said the attacker stabbed himself after the incident. He was sent to a hospital but died.

The city had come under heavy lockdown early yesterday, with 10,000 officers deployed to prevent gatherings in public and many streets cordoned off, clogging up traffic.

Police vans, water cannon trucks, armoured vehicles and police units were out on the streets. At least 20 people were arrested.

Earlier yesterday, acting Chief Executive John Lee hailed the national security law as the reason for the restoration of social and political stability in the city.

Speaking at a ceremony in Wan Chai to mark the 24th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from British rule back to the Chinese, Mr Lee said Hong Kong had faced unprecedented challenges in recent years, from the months of anti-government protests in 2019 to a group of people "abusing loopholes in the city's electoral system" so as to paralyse the administration and sour ties between the central government and Hong Kong.

With Beijing's help, the introduction of the national security law and the electoral system revamp, order had been restored in the city, he noted.

Mr Lee, a former security chief who was last week appointed as Mrs Lam's deputy, said the proper implementation of the "One Country, Two Systems" principle had been ensured and this allowed Hong Kong to take advantage of the mainland's rapid development.

Under the security law so far, the authorities have arrested 117 individuals, including politicians, activists, journalists and students.

In the past, tens of thousands would take to the streets for the annual march on July 1 to demonstrate against issues ranging from Hong Kong's unaffordable housing to Beijing's tightening grip.

But the tradition was broken last year, and now the police have again imposed a ban, citing Covid-19 restrictions.

Last year, hundreds of people had defied the ban and taken to the streets to oppose the national security law.

Yesterday morning, activist Raphael Wong of the League of Social Democrats and three others held a demonstration calling for the release of "political prisoners" and were surrounded by dozens of officers.

"It is crystal clear that under the NSL (national security law), over a year, it does have a chilling effect on Hong Kong people... (fewer) people would have the confidence to go on the street to speak out," he said.

Activists and unions wanting to set up street booths at the usual spot next to Sogo were cleared by the police, who also escorted Madam Alexandra Wong, fondly known as Grandma Wong by the protesters, to a police van after she waved a Union Jack.