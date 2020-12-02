Carrie Lam urges HK residents to stay home in fight against Covid-19

Hong Kong residents have been urged to stay home as the city braces itself for what could be the worst Covid-19 wave to hit it so far.

Speaking at her weekly media conference yesterday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam urged people to stay at home and avoid unnecessary family gatherings.

"The next two weeks will be critical, so, unless necessary, I hope residents can stay at home, especially the elderly. People should avoid social gatherings, even if at home," she said.

Mrs Lam added that the government is now looking at the possibility of raising the current fine of HK$2,000 (S$346) for individuals who breach social distancing measures.

Hong Kong has registered a total of almost 6,400 Covid-19 cases so far, including 109 deaths.

The number of daily new infections has crossed 70 for more than a week.

This spike was initially the result of a growing number of infections linked to a dance club cluster of more than 500, most of whom are tai tais and their young dancing instructors.

Yesterday, the health authorities said the city added 82 new coronavirus cases, with 72 of them local and 23 with unknown sources.

The health authorities also ordered 900 people working at a Tseung Kwan O construction site to get tested.

Dr Chuang Shuk Kwan of the Centre for Health Protection said the virus is easily spread at such sites.

"There is a lot of person-to-person contact in the construction site. Not everyone can wear a mask as it's hot sometimes or they work in an enclosed environment," she noted.

Professor Ben Cowling, an infectious disease expert from The University of Hong Kong, said he was expecting the fourth wave to begin sooner when measures were relaxed in September as there is always a risk of transmission resurging if infections are reintroduced.

"I think the priority now has to be to strengthen social distancing measures, taking reference from the measures that were effective in curtailing the second and third waves in March to April and July to August, respectively. That includes recommending civil servants to work from home, and closing gyms and other leisure facilities," he said.

In the past week, the government has issued a series of orders, from mandating dance club visitors to go for compulsory tests to ordering patrons of specific eateries to also get tested, as the coronavirus circulates.

A restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui was also added to the list of venues whose visitors are required to undergo testing for Covid-19. The government is asking people who have been to Pine Tree Hill Seafood Restaurant in the past two weeks to get tested.

The city has additionally announced tighter restrictions on public gathering.

Starting today and for two weeks, dine-in services will end two hours earlier at 10pm, with patrons capped at two per table.

Bars, pubs, saunas, clubs, nightclubs and party rooms will remain closed.

All amusement game centres, leisure venues, museums, cinemas, theme parks, karaoke establishments, mahjong clubs and swimming pools must be closed.

Gyms, massage and beauty parlours can stay open but the number of patrons must be capped at two, while civil servants are to work from home and public gatherings limited to two.

The city had earlier announced that in-person classes at all kindergartens, as well as primary and secondary schools, will be suspended from today until the start of the schools' Christmas break.

This tightening of measures comes as local transmissions, particularly among the city's rich and powerful, have spread like wildfire, expanding after some socialites linked directly to the dance club cluster continued to mingle over meals and mahjong.