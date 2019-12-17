Carrie Lam meets top leaders in Beijing who praise her determination

China's top leaders continued to express their support for Hong Kong's embattled Chief Executive Carrie Lam, with President Xi Jinping praising her courage and determination in dealing with the protests.

In a meeting with Mrs Lam in Beijing yesterday, Mr Xi said the central government continued to support the Hong Kong police in enforcing the law, and affirmed Mrs Lam's efforts in upholding the "one country, two systems" principle by which the city is governed.

"You led the Special Administrative Region government to actively respond to social concerns, adopt a series of policies and measures to help businesses, alleviate people's problems, and seriously study and solve deep-rooted conflicts and problems in society," Mr Xi was quoted as saying in an official readout of the meeting by state news agency Xinhua.

"The central government fully affirms the courage and commitment you have shown during this unusual period in Hong Kong."

This is the second time Mr Xi is meeting the Hong Kong leader in two months. Both had met in Shanghai early last month, where he also expressed a "high degree of trust" in the embattled Hong Kong leader.

Mrs Lam is on her annual duty visit to the Chinese capital, where she meets top leaders, including Mr Xi and Premier Li Keqiang, to give them an accounting of what has happened in Hong Kong this year.

These meetings come as protests continued over the weekend, with skirmishes between police and protesters in shopping malls.

The city has been convulsed by more than six months of often violent protests, sparked in June by a since withdrawn extradition Bill and what Hong Kongers view as an erosion of their autonomy.

Yesterday, Chinese police confirmed that they had arrested an undisclosed number of criminals on a cross-border bridge linking Hong Kong to the cities of Macau and Zhuhai, including a Hong Konger who had been reported missing over the weekend.

Associate Professor Alfred Wu of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy pointed out that while the majority of Hong Kongers might disagree with Mrs Lam, "the Chinese leadership has a different position, to them she is someone that safeguards their interests".

Mrs Lam told reporters during an evening press conference at the Hong Kong government's office in Beijing that Mr Xi and Mr Li said the city's "most important task" is to stop the unrest and restore order.

She also said the situation facing Hong Kong was unprecedented since its reunification with China in 1997.

"I'm thankful that both leaders have given their support to the SAR government's thorough efforts to restore order to society."

Her meetings with Chinese leaders are being closely watched for any signs of fresh directives from Beijing on Hong Kong's ongoing crisis, including a possible Cabinet reshuffle. But she has refused to divulge details on what was discussed behind closed doors.

In Mrs Lam's meeting earlier in the day with Mr Li, China's No. 2 leader warned that the city was not yet "out of its dilemma", and that protests have dealt many sectors a serious blow.

"The SAR government must continue its efforts, end violence and stop the chaos in accordance with the law, and restore order," Mr Li said in his opening remarks broadcast by Cable TV.

Hong Kong is in recession for the first time in a decade, and experts have warned that thousands of jobs could be lost in the retail, tourism and hospitality sectors.

The city's largest TV broadcaster Television Broadcasts (TVB) said yesterday that it would be laying off 10 per cent of its 3,500 staff, excluding artists, citing the economic slowdown and a "severe situation" caused by the unrest.