Carrie Lam hits back at foreign criticism of Stand News arrests

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has hit back at foreign officials who criticised the arrests of seven people for allegedly publishing seditious articles.

What was Hong Kong's most prominent anti-government media outlet - after the now-defunct tabloid Apple Daily - folded on Wednesday, the same day the arrests were made.

Referring to international condemnation led by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the closure of Stand News, Mrs Lam yesterday said all sorts of accusations have been made about the arrests.

She noted that Mr Blinken, in response to the arrests, said journalism is not sedition.

"Well, I agree that journalism is not sedition, but seditious acts and activities and inciting other people through public acts and activities could not be condoned under the guise of news reporting," she said, adding that human rights and freedom are not unfettered.

"Freedom of speech is not something you can use to absolve you if you breach the law but package yourself as a practitioner in the press."

Stand News and its top brass are accused of inciting hatred towards the Hong Kong government through seditious articles published from July last year to November this year.

On foreign criticism that the arrests created a "chilling effect" in the city's media landscape, Mrs Lam retorted that she still sees "criticisms and comments against me".

"For example, there is a letter to a newspaper in English that criticised me. You can express your views if you are unhappy with the work of a certain government official," she said.

Mrs Lam dismissed talk that the police are targeting specific media organisations, noting that they are carrying out enforcement work that has nothing to do with the industry.

She said Hong Kong has to maintain its rule of law and protect its security, so those who violate the law must be held accountable and this principle must not be undermined.