Carrie Lam dismisses warning by Big Tech over new privacy law

HONG KONG • Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam has brushed off a warning by major tech companies including Google, Facebook and Twitter that they may quit the financial hub if the authorities push ahead with a new privacy law.

The Hong Kong authorities have unveiled plans to pass a new law targeting "doxxing" - the act of publishing someone's private details online so that they can be harassed by others.

But the broad wording of the proposed legislation has spooked tech companies which fear they could be held liable and their employees prosecuted over users' content.

The tech companies detailed their concerns in a letter sent to Hong Kong's government by the Asia Internet Coalition which includes Google, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Apple.

"Introducing sanctions aimed at individuals is not aligned with global norms and trends," said the letter, which was dated June 25 but made public only this week.

"The only way to avoid these sanctions for technology companies would be to refrain from investing and offering their services in Hong Kong, thereby depriving Hong Kong businesses and consumers, whilst also creating new barriers to trade," it added.

Asked yesterday about the warning, Mrs Lam dismissed those concerns. "We are targeting illegal doxxing and empowering the privacy commissioners to investigate and carry out operations, that's it," she told reporters.

"When these amendments are introduced, it is like the national security law that sparked concerns and anxiety at the time of legislation... Only through the implementation of a regulation will we know how effective it is."

She added that the city's privacy commission would be happy to meet tech industry representatives to deal with any anxieties they might have. But she suggested that her government was determined to press ahead with fast-tracking the new legislation.

