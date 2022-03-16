Carrie Lam and HK govt's handling of Covid-19 in the spotlight in China

HONG KONG - The city's leader Carrie Lam declared last week that her administration would faithfully follow the instructions of Chinese President Xi Jinping in fighting Covid-19, two weeks after she confirmed plans to conduct mass testing of the population.

Many of her critics felt Mrs Lam's silence in the interim during those two weeks was deafening, particularly as the Covid-19 death toll in the city rose by over 2,500 to more than 2,800 in 16 days and hospitals struggled to handle the patient load.