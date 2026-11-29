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Backed by strong demand from young women and inbound tourists, the market hit a record of about 196 billion yen (S$1.58 billion) in fiscal 2025.

TOKYO – From popular characters to cosmetics, the diverse array of goods inside Japan’s capsule toys is powering a nationwide craze.

Backed by strong demand from young women and inbound tourists, the market hit a record of about 196 billion yen (S$1.58 billion) in fiscal 2025 and could approach 300 billion yen this fiscal year, according to sources.

‘Like a fairy tale’

Turning the handle and watching a capsule pop out is fun, and it feels like a fairy tale because nothing like it exists in his home country of France, said Loic Couromme, 24, as his eyes lit up.

Couromme, who was travelling in Japan with two friends from France, spoke in early November at Capsule Rakkyoku EX Ikebukuro, a capsule toy speciality store in Tokyo’s Toshima Ward.

A fan of Japanese anime and manga, he turned the vending machine handles again and again on that day.

Nagoya-based Geo Amusement, which operates the store, said the shop opened in 2025 and houses a total of 1,500 vending machines across all four floors.

With sales growing year after year, as of the end of October, the company operated 82 stores located mainly in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

“We have high expectations for our capsule toy division as a new pillar of growth,” a company representative said.

Record market size

The capsule toy market has steadily grown each year, reaching a record of about 196 billion yen in fiscal 2025 – about 2.7 times the fiscal 2022 figure – with about 550 million capsules sold, according to the Nagoya-based Japan Capsule Toy Association.

The group projects the market will approach 300 billion yen in fiscal year 2026.

Strong demand from inbound tourists is one key driver behind the market’s growth. Animated films such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba and Jujutsu Kaisen enjoy wide popularity overseas, and capsule toys tied to these franchises have helped lift overall sales.

In sightseeing spots, many visitors also pick up locally themed items as souvenirs, sources said.

The number of capsule toy speciality stores has also been rising steadily. According to the Tokyo-based Japan Gacha Gacha Association, there were more than 1,300 such shops nationwide as of April 2026 – about 20 times the figure from seven years earlier.

Driven by fandom

Another factor driving the boom is young women. The number of capsule toy buyers in their teens to their 40s – particularly women – has surged over the past six years, expanding a market once dominated by children, according to a survey by Tokyo-based capsule toy maker Bandai Co.

Indeed, young women are increasingly embracing fan culture dedicated to supporting their favourite anime characters and idols.

According to Katsuhiko Onoo, 61, representative director of the Japan Gacha Gacha Association who studies the capsule toy market and culture, items tied to Chiikawa and K-pop idol groups are especially popular, alongside a growing number of collaborations with cosmetics and apparel brands.

He added that revivals of Heisei-era (1989-2019) hits such as Tamagotchi are also selling well.

With more adults and foreign visitors buying capsule toys, the items have become higher in quality and more intricately detailed. While prices once mostly ranged from 100 yen to 200 yen, toys priced between 300 yen and 500 yen now account for 90% of the market.

According to the Japan Capsule Toy Association, a wave of new manufacturers entered the market in 2022, and 700 to 800 new items are now released every month.

“Practical items have also started appearing, making capsule toys a more familiar part of daily life,” the association said. “The market is likely to expand even further.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK