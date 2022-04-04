CanSinoBIO's mRNA Covid-19 vaccine candidate cleared for clinical trials in China

With around 88 per cent of its 1.4 billion population already vaccinated, China is trialling several domestically developed mRNA vaccine candidates. PHOTO: AFP
BEIJING (REUTERS) - Chinese vaccine developer CanSino Biologics (CanSinoBIO) said on Monday (April 4) its potential Covid-19 vaccine using messenger RNA technology has been approved by China's medical products regulator to enter clinical trials.

Unlike other major countries, China is yet to approve any foreign-made mRNA vaccines such as that produced by American-German duo Pfizer and BioNTech.

CanSinoBIO said in a press release that studies before clinical trials showed that the candidate can elicit high-level neutralising antibodies against multiple variants, including Omicron.

Separately, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group said on Sunday that its potential mRNA Covid-19 vaccine SYS6006 was cleared by China's National Medical Products Administration to conduct clinical trials.

