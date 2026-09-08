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Candidates to succeed Suica smartcard penguin mascot unveiled in Japan

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The penguin has served as the face of Suica since its launch in 2001.

The penguin has served as the face of Suica since its launch in 2001.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM LOVEJAPANTRIP/FACEBOOK

  • East Japan Railway revealed three new mascot candidates to replace the Suica penguin - a squirrel, a rabbit, and an orange creature with a mole.
  • Online voting to select the new mascot runs from Sept 8 to Sept 23, with results announced on Nov 18, Suica's 25th anniversary.
  • The current penguin mascot, inspired by a picture book character, will retire at the end of Japan’s 2026 fiscal year in March 2027.

AI generated

TOKYO – East Japan Railway on Sept 8 unveiled three character designs as candidates to succeed the beloved penguin mascot of Suica, the smartcard used for public transportation and cashless payments in Japan.

The new mascot will be chosen from three characters – a squirrel, a rabbit and an orange creature carrying a crossbody bag with a mole on it – via online voting from Sept 8 to Sept 23.

The penguin is set to retire at the end of Japan’s 2026 fiscal year in March 2027.

The voting results will be announced on Nov 18 to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Suica’s launch.

JR East will then begin accepting suggestions for the new mascot’s nickname.

The penguin was based on a character from a picture book by Chiharu Sakazaki and has served as Suica’s mascot since the smartcard was launched in 2001. KYODO NEWS

More on this topic
Japan’s JR East to retire beloved Suica penguin mascot, allow QR payments on transport card app
A beloved Tokyo penguin’s end presages JR East’s rebirth
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.