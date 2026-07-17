Canadian tourist injured in bear attack in north-eastern Japan

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This marks the latest in a series of such incidents across the country.

A Canadian tourist in her 30s sustained injuries on July 17 after a bear attacked her in Fukushima prefecture, north-eastern Japan, the latest in a series of such incidents across the country.

The woman was strolling alone at Goshikinuma Ponds, a popular tourist spot in the foothills of Mt Bandai, when the bear scratched her face and right arm at around 3pm local time, police and local firefighters said. The bear then vanished into the woods.

The woman was taken to hospital after the incident, but her injuries are not life-threatening.

On the night of July 16 , a 73-year-old local woman in Iwate prefecture, also in north-eastern Japan, suffered injuries to her left wrist and right shoulder after being attacked by a bear outside a barn where she had milked some cows.

Earlier that day at the farm, police believe a bear had made off with some animal feed made from corn. KYODO NEWS