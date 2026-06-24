Canada to send warships to Indo-Pacific, defence minister says

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Canada's Defence Minister David McGuinty spoke favourably of the joint Japan-UK-Italy project to develop a next-generation fighter jet by 2035 as an example of how smaller nations can work together.

TOKYO – Canada plans to send warships to the Indo-Pacific in two deployments in 2026, its defence minister said, part of a move to deepen military ties with regional allies even as Ottawa also endeavours to build closer trade relations with China.

“We are strengthening our presence here with Japan; with Korea; with the Philippines. But we’re also – with discipline – managing our relationship with China,” Defence Minister David McGuinty said on June 24 in an interview with Bloomberg.

Canadian naval vessels will arrive in the Indo-Pacific region in August and November for exercises that will also include port calls in Japan, McGuinty said during a visit to Tokyo as the head of a defence trade delegation consisting of 175 organisations and some 300 representatives.

Three agreements to pursue defence cooperation between Japanese and Canadian companies are scheduled to be signed on June 25, according to a member of the delegation.

“We’ve got a long relationship here, but we want to build on it more deeply, more widely,” McGuinty said.

“Under the defence sphere we’re looking for high-end research, artificial intelligence, quantum, cryptography – where Canada and Japan both excel. We’re looking at engineering, design, maritime systems.”

Japan is also looking for partners to help bulk up its defence sector and recently removed most restrictions on defense exports.

It has already secured a deal with Australia for the sale of advanced Mogami-class frigates.

Earlier this week, McGuinty toured one of the same class of frigates at a Japanese naval base south of Tokyo.

The push from Canada to deepen defence ties with Japan comes as it seeks both defence and trade partners beyond North America, given a turbulent relationship with the US since President Donald Trump returned to power.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has been blunt about wanting to spend a smaller proportion of Canada’s military budget on US equipment, after Trump slapped tariffs on Canadian goods and repeatedly said the country should be a 51st US state.

Soon after he was sworn in in 2025, Carney launched a review of Canada’s contract to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp.

“We’re managing our relationship in the United States. We’ve got a strong relationship,” McGuinty said, but added: “Obviously, things have changed.”

McGuinty spoke favourably of the joint Japan-UK-Italy project to develop a next-generation fighter jet by 2035, known as the Global Combat Air Programme, as an example of how smaller nations can work together.

He said Canada was interested in GCAP and was seeking more information about it.

“We’re realising that there’s a real opportunity here to do some good things together. We can pool our resources. And I think GCAP is a perfect illustration of that,” McGuinty said. “No one country really can do this alone anymore.”

Engaging in the Indo-Pacific also meant Canada had made a decision to “recalibrate” its relationship with China, McGuinty said.

There was no contradiction between deeper defense ties with allies and a closer trade relationship with China, he said.

In January, Carney visited Beijing, where he unveiled a trade pact that slashes tariffs on imports of Chinese electric vehicles.

McGuinty noted that Canadian Industry Minister Melanie Joly also travelled to Beijing to meet with officials from Chinese carmakers.

“We are managing our relationship with sovereign states as a sovereign state. So for us, it’s pretty obvious,” McGuinty said. BLOOMBERG