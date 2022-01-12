Canada, Taiwan hold talks on ways to boost trade ties

OTTAWA • Taiwan and Canada have held exploratory discussions on ways to boost trade ties, in Taipei's latest move to reduce its economic reliance on China.

Canada's Minister for International Trade Mary Ng met Taiwanese Minister without Portfolio John Deng on Sunday about a deal to promote investment, according to an e-mailed statement from the Canadian government.

Ms Ng "highlighted that Taiwan is a key trade and investment partner as Canada broadens its trade links and deepens its economic partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region", according to the statement, which added that Taiwan is Canada's sixth-largest trading partner in Asia.

The two officials agreed during their video meeting to continue strengthening supply chain resilience and explore more business opportunities, according to a statement from Taiwan.

Democratically ruled Taiwan under President Tsai Ing-wen has been trying to gain broader international recognition while finding ways to diminish its dependence on China, the world's No. 2 economy.

In September last year, Taiwan asked to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) - the biggest working trade deal in the Asia-Pacific, a move that China indicated it strongly opposes.

Ms Tsai has also been looking at ways to bolster trade and investment with South-east Asian countries, India, Australia and New Zealand, especially as Taiwanese firms face punishment in China for their political ties.

China has also asked to join the CPTPP, creating the possibility of a long and politicised application process.

Meanwhile, Beijing has been piling military, economic and diplomatic pressure on Ms Tsai's government in recent years.

The People's Liberation Army doubled the number of flights that its warplanes made into Taiwan's air defence identification zone last year, and analysts expect more such forays this year.

BLOOMBERG