Camera drone crashes into Nagoya city building during Asian Games light show

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The drone, which crashed on Sept 17, was operated by an organisation whose secretariat is run by Aichi Prefecture and the Nagoya city government.

NAGOYA - A camera drone crashed into a Nagoya government building while flying to capture the central Japan city’s main hall, which has been illuminated for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, investigative sources said Sept 19.

The drone, which crashed on Sept 17, was operated by an organisation whose secretariat is run by Aichi Prefecture and the Nagoya city government.

According to the sources, the required advance notification had not been submitted to the central government, and police are investigating the incident on suspicion of violating the aviation act.

The illumination was taking place at the main city building, while the drone crashed into its west annex, which stands across the street. No injuries were reported.

According to prefectural authorities, the light displays, which commenced on Sept 17, are held daily from 6:30pm to 9pm and will run through Oct 24, when the Asian Para Games conclude. KYODO NEWS