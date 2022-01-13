Cambodia postpones Asean foreign ministers meeting

PHNOM PENH • Cambodia yesterday said it had postponed a meeting of Asean foreign ministers scheduled for next week, because some ministers had expressed "difficulties" in attending.

The meeting would be the first under Cambodia's chairmanship of the 10-member bloc, and be held amid divisions on how to deal with the military that seized power in Myanmar in February last year, leading to a bloody crackdown on thousands of its opponents.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen met Myanmar's military ruler Min Aung Hlaing last week, the first such visit by a head of government, sparking concern that it could undermine international efforts to isolate the junta.

"The postponement is because many Asean ministers are having difficulties to travel to join," Cambodia's foreign ministry spokesman Koy Kuong told reporters, without elaborating.

Asked separately by Reuters which ministers could not attend the Jan 18-19 meeting in Siem Reap and why, Mr Koy Kuong said he "can't speak for them".

Under Brunei's chairmanship, Asean last year took the unprecedented step of sidelining General Min Aung Hlaing from its annual leaders' summit over his failure to honour commitments he made towards ending violence and starting a dialogue process. The exclusion angered the junta, which said outside powers had pressured Asean to break its own code of consensus and non-interference.

Brunei, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia had backed excluding the junta.

Cambodia, however, is taking "different approaches", said Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn last Saturday, while denying that Mr Hun Sen's visit was an endorsement of the Myanmar military.

Mr Prak Sokhonn was expecting to be appointed special Asean envoy to the Myanmar situation at the Siem Reap meeting.

Last Saturday, he criticised the previous envoy, Mr Erywan Yusof, as being unproductive in insisting on access to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been convicted in recent weeks of several offences, including incitement.

Meanwhile, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has commended Mr Hun Sen's visit to Myanmar. In a phone call with Mr Prak Sokhonn on Tuesday, he said he was concerned about violence in Myanmar, and welcomed Cambodia's positive efforts to resolve the situation, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

Mr Hun Sen's trip resulted in progress towards a ceasefire with ethnic minority groups and enabling humanitarian support, Mr Hayashi added.

While Japan has called on the junta to restore democracy, it wants to remain close to Myanmar as part of a strategy of countering China's influence there and also to protect significant investments in industries ranging from consumer goods to banking.

Military ties between Japan and Myanmar have remained strong.

Japan's support for Cambodia's growing engagement with the junta since it assumed the rotating chair of Asean signals that some US allies are uneasy with shutting out Myanmar for fear this would draw the country closer to China.

Mr Hun Sen's two-day visit drew widespread criticism that it would legitimise the rule of the junta, which has been engaged in intensifying battles with armed groups. The strongman, who has ruled Cambodia for 36 years, has said his visit aimed to help put an end to the violence in Myanmar.

Mr Hun Sen shared his "win-win policy" on achieving peace with Gen Min Aung Hlaing who agreed to allow a special Asean envoy to visit the country, Myanmar's foreign ministry said.

After his visit, Mr Hun Sen said Asean should create a diplomatic troika consisting of Cambodia, Brunei and Indonesia to follow through with the ceasefire in Myanmar, the Phnom Penh Post reported.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG